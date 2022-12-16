If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has undoubtedly been a difficult one for investors in the stock market. Most of the past decade has been characterized by loose and accommodative monetary policy, which provides a favorable environment for equities to rise. The reversal has happened in 2022, and many investors are rightfully wondering where to park their hard-earned cash. The good news is that I still see attractive opportunities out there. If I could buy only one stock right now, it would be Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Here's why. Etsy isn't immune to the macroeconomic pressures facing many other businesses right now. The business posted revenue of $594.5 million in its most recent quarter, up 11.7% year over year. But the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to 28% from 33% in the year-ago period due to higher product development costs and a larger headcount. Continue reading