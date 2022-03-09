If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The beauty of the stock market, which is the best tool people have to generate wealth, is that investors have the opportunity to buy shares in thousands of companies at any time. With that being said, a tiny fraction of businesses are certainly better than most others, and these can provide the possibility for market-crushing returns over time. Focusing on these select few stocks is a winning strategy. Luckily for you, I've identified one specific company that deserves your attention. If I could buy only one stock, here's why it would be Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). Many investors know of Coinbase as a popular crypto brokerage and exchange. The company first started with the goal of making it easy to buy and sell Bitcoin. However, its reliance on the world's most valuable cryptocurrency has diminished in recent quarters. During Q4 2021, Bitcoin accounted for just 16% of total trading volume. Continue reading