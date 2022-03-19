|
19.03.2022 11:15:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Cybersecurity has become increasingly important over the past few weeks. In fact, Google Trends reveals that the search term "cybersecurity" is over 50% more popular than it was one year ago. Clearly, the cyberattacks associated with the Russian-Ukraine conflict impact these results, but it still doesn't undermine the importance of having a proper security solution.With how integrated the world has become, every business needs a robust cybersecurity plan to prevent enemies -- whether terrorists, individuals, or another country -- from accessing vital information and infrastructure. While there are several potential investments in the cybersecurity realm, none excites me more than Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). The leader in endpoint protection offers its software through the cloud and is proven to prevent many of the types of cyberattacks seen in recent events.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!