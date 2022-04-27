Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is a company I had watched from a distance for many years, never pulling the trigger because the dividend yield was a bit low for my taste. However, I've built up a sizable portfolio of high-yield, slow-dividend-growth names, and I'm starting to add some lower-yielding fare that offers the potential for higher rates of long-term dividend growth.I think Clorox offers just that, and the recent sell-off got me into the stock. I think it's still worth a close look for dividend-growth investors.Clorox is named after its most famous product, Clorox bleach. But that's just one small piece of the company's overall business. For example, it has extended the Clorox name into the cleaning products area, where it owns a host of other brands as well. But it also owns Kingsford (charcoal), Glad (plastic bags), Fresh Step (kitty litter), Brita (water filters), Burt's Bees (lip balm), and many other brands you have probably heard of as well as some smaller names you likely don't know. Continue reading
