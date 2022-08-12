If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a potential recession on the horizon and inflation at its highest point in years, many investors are concerned about the performance of consumer discretionary companies. These businesses sell nice-to-have products, so when consumer budgets tighten, demand should decline -- at least in theory.That said, Figs (NYSE: FIGS) held up quite well in this challenging macroeconomic environment. The direct-to-consumer scrubs manufacturer saw a higher-than-expected revenue increase in its second quarter -- reported on Aug. 4, 2022 -- showing the resiliency of its brand and the strength of its loyal customer base.So should investors jump in? I am, and here's why you might want to follow suit.Continue reading