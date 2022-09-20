|
20.09.2022 14:31:55
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
If I could only buy one stock, I would need to have some pretty strict requirements in place to ensure it is a successful pick. Given the economic backdrop and rising interest rates, I would want a company that's solidly profitable, has a wide moat in its industry, and it trades at a very reasonable earnings multiple. A solid dividend would be nice, too. While the stock that jumps to mind for me may not be a popular pick at the moment, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) does meet the criteria. The company went through some ups and downs in the wireless business over the past couple of years, but its price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3, dividend yield of 6.3%, and strong position in a U.S. wireless market that has just three major players make this a stock with a great balance of value and potential upside. Let me explain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
