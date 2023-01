If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I like to cast a wide net as an investor. That's why I hold more than 100 stocks in my portfolio. This strategy allows me to make smaller bets on higher-risk stocks that could be big winners. I steadily add to positions as my conviction grows.My highest-conviction investment right now is Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). Because of that, if I could only buy one stock, it would be Brookfield.Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager. It has over $750 billion of assets under management, putting it near global leader Blackstone (NYSE: BX), which has $951 billion in AUM. Brookfield focuses on the renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit sectors.