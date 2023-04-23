|
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
This is an interesting time to be an investor, for more reasons than one. It is certainly frustrating as the markets bounce around and there is much uncertainty in the economy that could hurt many stocks. On the other hand, the bear market of 2022 created some great buying opportunities, as a lot of good companies saw their share prices plummet.One stock that stands out to me right now is Visa (NYSE: V), the credit card payments giant. If I could only buy one stock right now, this would be it.There are many reasons to like Visa, particularly now, and they stem from its business model and market dominance. Visa is one of two major credit and payment processors, along with Mastercard, which gives it a powerful competitive advantage. While there are other credit processing companies, like American Express and Discover Financial, they are smaller and have different business models.Continue reading
