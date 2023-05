If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic hit the travel industry hard. However, as global travel demand returns to normal, vacation rental leader Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has demonstrated its resilience. Surprisingly even now when rising inflation should have affected a consumer discretionary company, Airbnb recorded another stellar quarter. The travel industry's long-term prospects are excellent, and Airbnb, with the unique experience it offers travelers, could take advantage of this opportunity. Let's look deeper to see why this is the only stock I'd buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading