If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

After a challenging 2022 that saw macroeconomic headwinds trigger a dramatic sell-off, many stocks have enjoyed significant growth this year. The turnaround is primarily owed to a boom in artificial intelligence (AI) that has made Wall Street bullish about tech stocks again.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) emerged as one of the most exciting AI companies in 2023 thanks to a lucrative partnership with the firm behind ChatGPT and endless opportunities to monetize its AI venture. Meanwhile, a recent acquisition in its video games division could offer consistent boosts to revenue over the long term. As the world's second-most valuable company with a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion, Microsoft has a long history of rewarding patient investors. Consistent growth and a promising outlook make Microsoft's stock an attractive option. So, here's why if I could only buy one stock right now , Microsoft would be it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel