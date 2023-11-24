|
24.11.2023 11:25:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is a stock I bought and have added to several times. I'm not a healthcare-focused investor, but the stock's historically high 3.6% dividend yield and long history of annual dividend increases were too much to ignore. Looking at the negative news around the stock largely centered around how new weight loss drugs might affect its sales, I think Medtronic is still a strong buy.From a big-picture perspective, roughly-$100-billion-market-cap Medtronic is a giant in the medical device space. Its portfolio spans across multiple industry niches, including cardiovascular health, neuroscience, medical-surgical, and diabetes. The company is a notable player in all of the areas in which it competes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!