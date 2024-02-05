|
05.02.2024 11:39:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
The answer to this question -- what's the one stock I'd buy right now if I could buy but one -- is highly individual and also quite broad.After all, there are thousands of publicly traded stocks, and every investor's reasons for creating a new position in a stock or adding to existing shares varies as widely as our priorities and perspectives.I'm a retiree with a penchant for equities that can provide predictable income to bolster the Social Security I'm now drawing while dampening the risk that can come with chasing growth through my shortened buy-and-hold window.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|-2,86%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,20
|-1,08%