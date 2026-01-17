:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.01.2026 13:35:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It.
I own over 100 stocks. I like to have a well-diversified portfolio. I also often take a basket approach to investing in a specific theme rather than attempting to uncover the one company that will deliver the best returns in a given trend. However, if I could only buy and hold a single stock, it would be Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN). The global investment manager sits at the intersection of several of my highest conviction investment themes. That puts it in a strong position to produce robust returns in the coming years.Image source Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!