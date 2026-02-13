:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.02.2026 07:30:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It
If you are going to buy and hold one stock for the next decade, you need a fundamentally strong business with multiple durable growth engines, robust cash flows, and a solid balance sheet capable of backing future growth initiatives. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one such exceptional stock that fits the bill.Image source: Getty Images.While Wall Street is worried about a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, the company has successfully leveraged its Gemini family of large language models and other AI capabilities to strengthen its core businesses of Search, Google Cloud, and YouTube, while also generating significant free cash flows. As the same AI investments drive multiple revenue streams, the company can benefit from reduced costs and a stickier client base.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!