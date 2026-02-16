:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.02.2026 01:05:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It
Buying and holding a single stock isn't a smart idea -- don't do it. However, it's a great idea to think about what your only stock pick could be if you were allowed only one. This will highlight how high your risk tolerance is and where you think the economy will head over the next few years.In my mind, to buy and hold only a single stock, the company needs to have some sort of exposure or plans for generative artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Anyone not using this technology is going to get disrupted, so ensuring the stock pick has a strong AI strategy is key for success.In the AI realm, there are few companies as strongly positioned and steady as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and I think it is my top stock to buy and hold right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
