:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.02.2026 01:05:00

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

Buying and holding a single stock isn't a smart idea -- don't do it. However, it's a great idea to think about what your only stock pick could be if you were allowed only one. This will highlight how high your risk tolerance is and where you think the economy will head over the next few years.In my mind, to buy and hold only a single stock, the company needs to have some sort of exposure or plans for generative artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Anyone not using this technology is going to get disrupted, so ensuring the stock pick has a strong AI strategy is key for success.In the AI realm, there are few companies as strongly positioned and steady as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and I think it is my top stock to buy and hold right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX kämpft um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen