:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
07.01.2026 12:30:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock in 2026, This Would Be It
Finding a single stock to buy and hold isn't an easy task. The stock needs to cover a wide range of outcomes, and failure isn't an option. While this stock may not provide the highest returns in your portfolio, it is also the most likely to beat the market in a safe manner over a long time frame.After searching through my portfolio, I've identified a single stock that I would put all of my money into if I were forced to only hold one stock: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).TSMC, as it's also known, is the world's leading contract chip manufacturer, and is at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout, even though it isn't discussed as much as some of the direct hardware providers. Its importance has led to it becoming the eighth-largest company by market cap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
