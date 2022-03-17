|
17.03.2022 11:03:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold One Stock For 20 Years, This Would Be It
Despite Tuesday's sizable rebound, the S&P 500 remains down 1% in March and over 10% year-to-date.Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) stock is down by roughly 30% from its high. Moreover, the stock has been underperforming the S&P 500 over the last year, three-year, five-year, and 10-year time frames. Disney certainly has a slew of short-term challenges, lacking a dividend and still licking its wounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the long-term outlook for the media stock has never been brighter.Here's why Disney is my personal favorite stock to buy today and own for at least 20 years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!