The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has created some of the largest companies in stock market history. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has evolved into an indispensable supplier of AI computing infrastructure, while Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) finally made its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 19. Meanwhile, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is rapidly integrating AI services throughout its ecosystem of consumer and enterprise products.

All three companies offer exposure to the AI industry, but in different ways. This makes their respective risk profiles considerably different. Nvidia is facing an unprecedented leadership transition, while Anthropic must justify an enormous valuation while financing hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure commitments.

For investors looking to buy one trillion-dollar AI stock among this trio and hold it through 2030, Alphabet stands out as the most compelling choice.

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