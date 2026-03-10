:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.03.2026 10:30:00
If I Could Only Own One ETF for the Next 20 Years, It Would Be This One
Many people think of the S&P 500 when it comes to investing in the stock market. That's a perfectly acceptable choice, but it also leaves out a lot of other options.Two primary areas of the market get ignored when investing in the S&P 500.The first is U.S. small caps. These have been steady underperformers for years, which is why they often get ignored in investor portfolios. But as we've seen in 2026, they can do particularly well in some environments. Megacap tech won't lead the market higher forever. Small caps often step in during periods of economic recovery and when value is in favor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!