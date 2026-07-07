Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
07.07.2026 12:30:00
If I Could Tell All Investors 1 Thing About the SpaceX IPO, It's This
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, went public last month to much fanfare. It instantly made history as the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever, reaching a $2 trillion valuation on its first day of trading.All the hype it's received, however, has made it more challenging for investors to decide whether to buy in. Some analysts believe the stock could eventually surpass Nvidia in valuation. Others are more skeptical, given that SpaceX is already trading at extremely optimistic levels.With SpaceX joining the Nasdaq-100 this week, it will be even easier for investors to gain exposure to the stock through ETFs that track the index. If you're thinking of owning SpaceX, however, there's one piece of advice I'd offer to all investors: make sure you're buying it for the right reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!