Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
|
15.05.2026 11:00:00
If I Could Tell All Investors 1 Thing About the Stock Market Right Now, It's This
The past year has been a confusing one for many investors, as the stock market has been sending mixed signals.Despite persistent recession warnings, surging inflation, and the war in Iran disrupting global supply chains, major market indexes are thriving. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has delivered total returns of around 33% over the last year, as of this writing, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up roughly 23% (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) soaring 47%.This has left many investors feeling conflicted about the future, and for good reason. But if I could tell everyone one thing about the stock market right now, it's this: Don't get hung up on the market's short-term performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!