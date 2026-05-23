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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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23.05.2026 20:20:00
If I Could Tell All Retirees 1 Thing About Social Security Right Now, It's This
Social Security can make all the difference for some retirees, with around 60% of retired workers saying they rely on their benefits either "exclusively" or "heavily" as a source of income, according to The Motley Fool's Annual Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Survey.But between surging inflation and potential benefit cuts on the horizon, Social Security's future is shaky. If I could tell everyone just one thing, it's this: Have a backup plan ready.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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