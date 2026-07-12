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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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12.07.2026 16:30:00
If I Could Tell Every Investor 1 Thing About the Next 12 Months in the Stock Market, It's This
The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has generated a total return of 22% in the past 12 months (as of July 9). Compared to the benchmark's historical average annualized gain of 10%, this is a superb showing. Investors might find it easy to be bullish.You're surely wondering what the coming year will bring. If I could tell every investor one thing about the next 12 months in the stock market, it's this.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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