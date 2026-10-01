If I Could Tell Every New Investor 1 Thing About Building Wealth in the Stock Market, It's This

When many people think of building wealth, they think of investing during a bull market. That's because the progress during these times is very obvious. You may see the S&P 500 steadily marching to new highs, with many companies delivering double- or even triple-digit gains in a matter of weeks or months. For example, right now, you might look to the S&P 500's 78% increase over the past three years, or the 500% gain of biotech Moderna and the 200% increase of tech giant Micron Technology since the start of this year.

Bull markets are great because they bear the fruit of our efforts: The stocks we researched and then bought a while back may deliver fantastic returns during these periods. And, of course, during a bull market, when you spot a good investing opportunity, you should go for it. But if I could tell every new investor one thing about building wealth in the stock market, it wouldn't necessarily have to do with bull markets. Instead, it would be the following...

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