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01.10.2026 08:45:00

If I Could Tell Every New Investor 1 Thing About Building Wealth in the Stock Market, It's This

When many people think of building wealth, they think of investing during a bull market. That's because the progress during these times is very obvious. You may see the S&P 500 steadily marching to new highs, with many companies delivering double- or even triple-digit gains in a matter of weeks or months. For example, right now, you might look to the S&P 500's 78% increase over the past three years, or the 500% gain of biotech Moderna and the 200% increase of tech giant Micron Technology since the start of this year.

Bull markets are great because they bear the fruit of our efforts: The stocks we researched and then bought a while back may deliver fantastic returns during these periods. And, of course, during a bull market, when you spot a good investing opportunity, you should go for it. But if I could tell every new investor one thing about building wealth in the stock market, it wouldn't necessarily have to do with bull markets. Instead, it would be the following...

Image source: Getty Images.

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