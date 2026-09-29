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29.09.2026 18:15:00

If I Could Tell Every New Investor Just 1 Thing About the Stock Market Right Now, It's This

You can't explain to someone who doesn't have a child what it is like to have a child. You have to experience it for yourself to understand the joy (and frustration) of being a parent. The same is true of a bear market; until you live through a prolonged and deep downturn, you just can't understand the emotions you will live through. I know those emotions because I lived through the dot-com crash and the Great Recession. If I could tell every new investor just one thing right now, it would be "this too shall pass."

The reason I'd go with "this too shall pass" is that it applies to both bull and bear markets. Right now, the market is near all-time highs despite a host of very real risks, including geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and elevated debt levels. I didn't make that list up; Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), highlighted them during his discussion of the company's second-quarter earnings. Basically, I'm not going out on a limb when I suggest that investors should be worried that the current bull market is likely to end sooner rather than later.

Image source: Getty Images.

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