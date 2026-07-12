Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
12.07.2026 21:29:00
If I Could Tell Every QQQ Investor 1 Thing About SpaceX's Nasdaq-100 Entry, It's This
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) joined the Nasdaq-100 index on July 7. If you own the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) or the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM), you now own a piece of it too.SpaceX has gotten a lot of attention since its initial public offering (IPO). But now that it's getting added to major market indexes, the most important step is assessing its impact.What might surprise many people is that, despite its massive $2 trillion market cap, the stock isn't nearly as influential in the Nasdaq-100 as you might think. And that's perhaps the biggest takeaway from this story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!