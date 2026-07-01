Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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01.07.2026 16:30:00
If I Could Tell Everyone 1 Thing About the Stock Market Right Now, It's This
Despite the dangers that have come from tariffs, the Iran war, rising inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve, and slowing economic growth, the S&P 500 has enjoyed only a lightly interrupted rise higher since its 2022 low.Investors have enjoyed strong returns from tech and growth stocks thanks to the artificial intelligence build-out, which has pushed earnings growth to its highest level in four years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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