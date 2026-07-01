Tell Aktie

Tell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.07.2026 16:30:00

If I Could Tell Everyone 1 Thing About the Stock Market Right Now, It's This

Despite the dangers that have come from tariffs, the Iran war, rising inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve, and slowing economic growth, the S&P 500 has enjoyed only a lightly interrupted rise higher since its 2022 low.Investors have enjoyed strong returns from tech and growth stocks thanks to the artificial intelligence build-out, which has pushed earnings growth to its highest level in four years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.

mehr Nachrichten