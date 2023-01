If I Had $1,000 to Invest Between Alphabet (Google), Uber, and Meta Platforms Stocks, Here's How I'd Do It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market had a terrible 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism. The Nasdaq -100 tech index declined by 33% for the year, which was its worst annual return since 2008, when the global financial crisis rocked the world economy.But 2023 is a new year, and there's a silver lining to last year's woes: Many stocks in the tech sector are trading at the cheapest levels in more than a decade, so this might actually be a great long-term entry point into the market. Three of the best opportunities right now might be in shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). If I had $1,000 to invest between the three of them, here's exactly how I'd break it down. Continue reading