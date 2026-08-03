Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
03.08.2026 11:15:00
If I Had $1,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Trillion-Dollar Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies, which operates in the space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure industries, went public on June 12. Its stock quickly rallied to a peak of $225, but it has since lost half of its value and closed at just over $108 on Friday, July 31.But SpaceX still has a hefty market capitalization of $1.43 trillion. Since the company generated just $19.3 billion in revenue over the last four quarters, its stock remains at a sky-high price-to-sales ratio of 74, making it almost 12 times as expensive as the Nasdaq-100 technology index. That means more downside could be ahead, which is why if I had $1,000 to invest today, I'd look elsewhere. Here's why I think Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will perform significantly better over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
31.07.26
|Experte: Warum Anleger Tesla und SpaceX als Value-Investment sehen sollten (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Elon Musk plant keine Trennung von China-Geschäft - Neue Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
|
31.07.26
|Tesla stellt erste 1.000 Mitarbeiter in Grünheide neu ein (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.26
|Sechs Verlusttage bei Tesla: Kommt jetzt die Wende - dank dieser Aktie? (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
|
28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|270,60
|-0,18%