Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.11.2026 14:12:00
If I Had $1,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Trillion-Dollar Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public in June. Its stock quickly soared to a peak of $225 as investors clamoured to buy a slice of the company, but that enthusiasm quickly faded, and it has since lost 40% of its value.
Its valuation might explain why. SpaceX still has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion as I write this (Oct. 31), so based on the company's trailing 12-month revenue of $32 billion, its stock trades at a sky-high price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 57, making it eight times as expensive as the Nasdaq-100 index.
Therefore, although SpaceX is forecasting substantial revenue growth over the next few years, more downside might be on the horizon for its stock in the near term. I think investors can find better value elsewhere, so if I had $1,000 to deploy today, here's why I'd buy Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock instead.
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|Tesla Buy
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|DZ BANK
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|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
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|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Tesla Overweight
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|Tesla
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|-4,58%