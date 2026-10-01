Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.10.2026 09:29:00
If I Had $10,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Growth Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public in June. Investors were initially very optimistic about the company's space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence businesses, so they piled into its stock, which sent it soaring to a peak of $225. However, it has since plummeted by 34% and closed at $148.68 last Friday, Sept. 25.
But SpaceX is still expensive. Based on the company's hefty market capitalization of $2.02 trillion and its trailing-12-month revenue of $23 billion, its stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 87, making it 13 times as expensive as the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.
As a result, more downside might be ahead for SpaceX stock, so if I had $10,000 to invest today, I'd probably look elsewhere. I think Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) could perform better over the long term thanks to its robust streaming business and attractive valuation. Read on.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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30.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Elon Musk klärt auf: Dafür steht das Tesla-Logo wirklich (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Gehaltserhöhung von bis zu fünf Prozent für Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|317,55
|1,44%
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