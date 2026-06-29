Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.06.2026 14:45:00
If I Had $10,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Trillion-Dollar Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on Friday, June 12, and promptly soared to an all-time high of $225.64. But by the market close on Friday, June 26, the stock had fallen by 32% to $153.23.The space transportation and internet connectivity company, which was founded by Elon Musk, still has a market capitalization of $2 trillion. With just $19.3 billion in trailing 12-month revenue, its stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 103, making it 15 times as expensive as the Nasdaq-100 technology index. As a result, I think more downside could be on the way for SpaceX.If I had $10,000 to invest in one stock for my diversified portfolio, I'd definitely look elsewhere. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might be the better long-term buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!