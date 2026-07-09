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10.07.2026 01:15:00
If I Had $10,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Trillion-Dollar Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX
Elon Musk's space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), went public on June 12, and opened that trading session at $150 per share. In the days that followed, the stock soared to an all-time high of $225.64, but it has since plunged back to about $150 as investors grapple with its sky-high valuation.SpaceX has a market capitalization of $2 trillion as I write this, and with just $19.3 billion in trailing-12-month revenue, that gives it a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 103. That's 16 times more expensive than the average for the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index. As a result, I won't be surprised if SpaceX declines from here.If I had $10,000 to invest in one stock for my diversified portfolio, I'd definitely consider an alternative. Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) might be a much better buy than SpaceX for the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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