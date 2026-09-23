Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.09.2026 11:19:00
If I Had $10,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Trillion-Dollar Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was founded by Elon Musk in 2012. Its original mission was to reduce the cost of space travel, but it has since expanded into the satellite connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) industries. The company went public in June, and investors quickly sent its stock soaring to a peak of $225, but it has since declined by 32% to close at $152.71 last Friday.
Despite the recent slide, SpaceX still has a market capitalization of $2.1 trillion. With just $23 billion in revenue over the last four quarters, its stock is trading at a ludicrous price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 91, making it nearly 15-times more expensive than the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.
That means more downside might be ahead, so if I had $10,000 to invest today, I'd look elsewhere. Here's why I think Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) might be the better buy over the long term.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|334,05
|0,80%
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