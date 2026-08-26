Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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27.08.2026 00:00:00

If I Had $5,000 to Invest Today, Here's the Growth Stock I'd Buy Instead of SpaceX

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12. Investors were initially enthusiastic about the company's space transportation, satellite internet, and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, so its stock quickly surged to a peak of $225. However, it has since plummeted by 39% and closed at just $136.97 on Friday, Aug. 21.SpaceX still has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, and based on the company's trailing 12-month revenue of $23 billion, its stock remains at a sky-high price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 80.8. Therefore, it's still a whopping 13 times as expensive as the Nasdaq-100 technology index. That hefty valuation leaves plenty of room for more downside in SpaceX stock, so if I had $5,000 to invest today, I'd probably be looking elsewhere. Here's why I think Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock could perform far better over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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