|
16.05.2023 14:47:00
If I Only Had $100 to Invest, Here's the 1 Stock I'd Buy Right Now
I'm routinely adding more cash to my portfolio. On top of that, I don't automatically reinvest my dividends. As a result, cash is continually flowing into my portfolio, giving me more capital to invest.However, I'm still pretty picky about where I allocate my limited capital. I focus new investments on my highest-conviction ideas. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is at the top of that list right now. If I only had $100 to invest, I'd use it to buy a few more units of the leading global infrastructure operator.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners recently reported strong first-quarter results. The company generated $554 million, or $0.72 per unit, of funds from operations (FFO). That was 12% above the prior year period. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|8,55
|3,64%