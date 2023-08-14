|
14.08.2023 13:30:00
If I'd Bought $1,000 Worth of Carvana Stock at the Start of the Year, Here's How Much I Would Have Today
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) cratered in 2022, finishing last year down 98%. This continued a slide that started after the stock hit its all-time high in August 2021. But this year has been a wildly different story with shares up a whopping 762%. This means a $1,000 investment in the used car online retail business at the start of the year would be worth over $8,600 today. That crushes the gains posted by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Investors are clearly warming up to the stock once again. Let's take a closer look at what's been happening with Carvana -- and whether that optimism makes sense.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!