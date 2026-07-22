Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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22.07.2026 12:05:00
If Mark Zuckerberg Says These Words on July 29, Meta Platforms' Stock Could Skyrocket
All eyes will be on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on July 29. That's when it reports second-quarter earnings, and there will be one major question looming on that date: Will Meta Platforms launch a cloud computing business?If CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg makes an announcement about a cloud computing platform, I think the stock could skyrocket. On the flip side, if he says it's not happening anytime soon, don't be surprised if the stock sells off, as the market is starting to expect this new segment from Meta.Regardless, I think Meta is still a strong investment option, and investors should consider scooping it up before its July 29 earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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20.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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17.07.26
|Meta and Anthropic in talks for up to $10bn data centre deal (Financial Times)
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17.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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13.07.26
|Meta-Aktie: KI-Rechenzentrum in Louisiana wächst auf 50 Milliarden Dollar (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|535,60
|-2,74%
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