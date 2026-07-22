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22.07.2026 12:05:00

If Mark Zuckerberg Says These Words on July 29, Meta Platforms' Stock Could Skyrocket

All eyes will be on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on July 29. That's when it reports second-quarter earnings, and there will be one major question looming on that date: Will Meta Platforms launch a cloud computing business?If CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg makes an announcement about a cloud computing platform, I think the stock could skyrocket. On the flip side, if he says it's not happening anytime soon, don't be surprised if the stock sells off, as the market is starting to expect this new segment from Meta.Regardless, I think Meta is still a strong investment option, and investors should consider scooping it up before its July 29 earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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