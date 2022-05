If Netflix Continues This Trend, the Stock Could Continue to Drop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings, the stock got hammered and lost 35% in a single day. This reaction was primarily due to losing 200,000 subscribers in the quarter and guiding for another 2 million to be lost in the second quarter. Without subscriber growth, Netflix loses its luster as an investment.There are many reasons why Netflix has lost subscribers. First, Netflix lost 700,000 clients due to suspending service in Russia in retaliation for its actions in Ukraine. Without this headwind, Netflix would have grown subscribers for the quarter. However, I believe this statement is misleading. Netflix lost 640,000 and 350,000 subscribers in UCAN (U.S. and Canada) and Latin America, respectively. These regions have nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine war, so Netflix is experiencing some other troubles in these locations.Image source: Netflix.