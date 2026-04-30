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30.04.2026 20:25:00
If New Apple CEO John Ternus Takes Anything Away From Tim Cook's Legendary 15-Year Run, It Should Be This $841 Billion Lesson
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) surprised much of the market when it announced that longtime CEO Tim Cook would be stepping down in September and transition to executive chairman of Apple's board of directors. John Ternus, who has been serving as the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, has been chosen to become the new CEO.Similar to when Cook took over for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Ternus will step into the top job with much less name-brand recognition than Cook and big shoes to fill. Not only did Cook dramatically reshape Apple's supply chain, but he also delivered tremendous returns to shareholders during his legendary 15-year stint.If Ternus can take anything away from Cook's run, it should be this $841 billion lesson.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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