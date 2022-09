If Predictions of a Flat Stock Market Come True, I Still Think This Stock Can Win

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor Stanley Druckenmiller has dire news for many investors. He told Fortune that he believes the stock market is likely headed for an extended period of flat growth, similar to the 1966 to 1982 period when the Dow Jones Industrial Average made no net gains.Nonetheless, stocks such as Berkshire Hathaway and Walmart managed to produce considerable growth during this period. This bodes well for the emerging growth stocks of today, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has positioned itself exceptionally well to succeed in a similar market.Qualcomm leads the way in 5G, so much so that both Samsung and Apple use Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in all their 5G smartphones, and sources close to the matter indicate that Apple's efforts to catch up to the chipmaker have failed.