It looks like the two trillion-dollar companies led by Elon Musk are inching toward a marriage. Reports are out that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are exploring the benefits of merging, with Musk claiming their ambitions are starting to overlap.

SpaceX launches rockets, but it’s increasingly investing in AI infrastructure, while Tesla makes electric vehicles, but is increasingly working on battery storage, which is a useful technology for AI data centers. The companies have already formed a joint venture to produce computer chips.

SpaceX’s current market cap is $1.85 trillion, while Tesla is valued at about $1.53 trillion. Here's how a merger could shake out, and which stock you should buy for the better odds at superior returns from a potential tie-up, according to market history.

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