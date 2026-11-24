Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.11.2026 19:59:54
If SpaceX and Tesla Merge, History Says One Group of Shareholders Usually Wins. Here’s Which Side to Be On.
It looks like the two trillion-dollar companies led by Elon Musk are inching toward a marriage. Reports are out that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are exploring the benefits of merging, with Musk claiming their ambitions are starting to overlap.
SpaceX launches rockets, but it’s increasingly investing in AI infrastructure, while Tesla makes electric vehicles, but is increasingly working on battery storage, which is a useful technology for AI data centers. The companies have already formed a joint venture to produce computer chips.
SpaceX’s current market cap is $1.85 trillion, while Tesla is valued at about $1.53 trillion. Here's how a merger could shake out, and which stock you should buy for the better odds at superior returns from a potential tie-up, according to market history.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|350,75
|-0,69%
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