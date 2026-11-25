Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
26.11.2026 00:04:02
If SpaceX and Tesla Merge Next Year, Here's What a $5,000 Investment in the Combined Company Could Be Worth by the End of 2028
The odds of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) merging sometime next year have been growing. Prediction market odds jumped earlier this month after Elon Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, told CNBC he was confident a merger is coming, since keeping the companies separate makes no sense. This was followed by the two companies picking board members to begin official merger talks.
Isaacson's comments raised the odds that SpaceX would announce a merger with Tesla before March 1, 2027, from 27% on Nov. 11, 2026, to 62% two days later. They now sit at 67%, as of Nov. 24 on Kalshi. Meanwhile, the odds of a merger announcement before the end of 2027 are at 89% on Polymarket.
Now, a merger isn't a foregone conclusion and does face some hurdles, but it does seem very likely at this point. The Democrats' sweeping victories in the midterm elections complicate matters a bit, as Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson told Bloomberg that a potential merger would face "tremendous scrutiny." Meanwhile, more than half of all Tesla shareholders would need to vote to approve the merger, not just those who decide to vote. Musk owns nearly 20% of the company, but Tesla also has a significant retail shareholder base that would have to vote on the deal for it to pass.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.