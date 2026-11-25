The odds of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) merging sometime next year have been growing. Prediction market odds jumped earlier this month after Elon Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, told CNBC he was confident a merger is coming, since keeping the companies separate makes no sense. This was followed by the two companies picking board members to begin official merger talks.

Isaacson's comments raised the odds that SpaceX would announce a merger with Tesla before March 1, 2027, from 27% on Nov. 11, 2026, to 62% two days later. They now sit at 67%, as of Nov. 24 on Kalshi. Meanwhile, the odds of a merger announcement before the end of 2027 are at 89% on Polymarket.

Now, a merger isn't a foregone conclusion and does face some hurdles, but it does seem very likely at this point. The Democrats' sweeping victories in the midterm elections complicate matters a bit, as Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson told Bloomberg that a potential merger would face "tremendous scrutiny." Meanwhile, more than half of all Tesla shareholders would need to vote to approve the merger, not just those who decide to vote. Musk owns nearly 20% of the company, but Tesla also has a significant retail shareholder base that would have to vote on the deal for it to pass.

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