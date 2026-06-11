Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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11.06.2026 13:49:00
If the Fed Raises Interest Rates in 2026, How Will It Impact Retirees?
President Donald Trump has been pushing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. The logic is that rate cuts could reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, thereby boosting economic growth.But the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates anytime soon, thanks to stubbornly elevated inflation. If anything, the Fed may have to contemplate an interest rate hike at some point this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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