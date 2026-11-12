CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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12.11.2026 23:30:00
If the Fed's Next Move Is a Rate Hike, Here's How a Long-Term Portfolio Should (and Shouldn't) Change
If there was any lingering hope the Federal Reserve would be lowering rather than raising interest rates in the foreseeable future, it was just wiped away. Although the Bureau of Labor Statistics didn't publish an annualized inflation figure for this October due to last October's government shutdown, Tuesday's look at the month-to-month data confirms the United States' effective annualized rate of inflation still stands in the ballpark of 3%. That's not catastrophic, but it's certainly high enough to cause concern. The cost of borrowing money is elevated, for example, ultimately posing a threat to corporate profits. It's understandable if you're worried about your investment portfolio.
Just don't overreact to the rhetoric. While it's a backdrop you'll want to remain aware of, December's likely rate hike meant to curb these continued price increases isn't the tripwire it's being described to be.
Don't misunderstand. High and/or rising interest rates are somewhat correlated with an underperforming stock market. There's not an unreasonable basis for concern.
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