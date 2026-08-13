The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
13.08.2026 12:50:00
If the Fed's Next Move Shakes Up the Market, History Says Investments in This 1 Type of Stock Usually Hold Up Best During Times of Volatility
It's not uncommon for stocks to react with sharp unease whenever the Federal Reserve signals or executes on a new policy adjustment. The current macroeconomic environment features elevated inflation as well as new leadership at the central bank. These are conditions that can unsettle investors.Luckily, history offers some guidance for navigating this turbulence. The one type of investment that has consistently held up during periods of uncertainty or outsized volatility is low-beta stocks. These are stocks whose price movements register a beta coefficient below 1.0 relative to the broader market. This financial jargon simply means these stocks tend to fluctuate in value less sharply than the market as a whole.Let's explore how low-beta stocks have consistently displayed greater stability during periods when monetary policy decisions have rattled the broader market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!