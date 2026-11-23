Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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23.11.2026 18:45:02
If the Nasdaq Enters a Bear Market, I'm Buying These 3 ETFs on the Dip
The Nasdaq-100 has fallen further into correction territory, now sitting around 15% below its October high. Ongoing concerns about a slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) spending are driving the decline.
With the word "recession" starting to creep into the narrative, investors are justifiably worried about what it could do to their portfolios in the longer term. If you still have a time horizon of 10 years or longer, this is a relatively normal correction that should probably be ridden out.
But if you're an opportunist, it could be a chance to buy some really good companies at discounted prices. You can choose to go back into tech stocks if you want to buy the dip. But I prefer these ETFs that combine stocks with strong fundamentals, good valuations, and durable business models instead.
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