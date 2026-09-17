Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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17.09.2026 06:00:00

If the Pace of AI Is Slowed, Investors Can Turn to Quantum Computing. 4 Quantum Stocks to Buy Now.

Major frontier artificial intelligence (AI) labs, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Space Exploration Technologies, have recently publicly called for AI companies to slow the pace of development over worries that the technology could eventually become dangerous. With the AI market suddenly in flux, it could be time for investors to look at the next big technological race: quantum computing. With quantum computing still early in its development and the U.S. government investing in the sector, there likely will be no slowing down the development of this technology anytime soon.

Let's look at four quantum computing stocks to consider buying.

One of the largest hurdles that quantum computing needs to overcome is accuracy, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is currently the leader in this regard. Using the trapped-ion method, along with embedding microwave antennas directly into its chips, the company has been able to achieve 99.99% 2-qubit fidelity, which is the highest accuracy in the space.

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