|
04.11.2026 21:00:00
If the S&P 500 Falls 20%, Here's the 1 ETF I'd Buy Hand Over Fist
There's no such thing as a "perfect" investment strategy or a "can't miss" investment. Every stock and sector of the economy can be risky. Even the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) of the largest 500 publicly traded companies in America can have a bad day, year, or decade.
Currently, lots of investors are worried about a possible stock market crash. The past few years of investor excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are hitting some fresh doubts and skepticism. In the past few weeks since reaching a new record high on Oct. 6, the S&P 500 has declined by about 3% as of this writing.
What if the S&P 500 drops by another 17%? What if the S&P 500 goes into a bear market, with a 20% decline?
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein
An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen.