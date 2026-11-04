04.11.2026 21:00:00

If the S&P 500 Falls 20%, Here's the 1 ETF I'd Buy Hand Over Fist

There's no such thing as a "perfect" investment strategy or a "can't miss" investment. Every stock and sector of the economy can be risky. Even the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) of the largest 500 publicly traded companies in America can have a bad day, year, or decade.

Currently, lots of investors are worried about a possible stock market crash. The past few years of investor excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are hitting some fresh doubts and skepticism. In the past few weeks since reaching a new record high on Oct. 6, the S&P 500 has declined by about 3% as of this writing.

What if the S&P 500 drops by another 17%? What if the S&P 500 goes into a bear market, with a 20% decline?

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