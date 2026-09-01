Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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01.09.2026 19:00:01
If There Is a Stock Market Crash, Here Are 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I Am Loading Up on
Some investors fear that a market crash is on the way. Given significant geopolitical tensions, elevated inflation, and other macroeconomic problems, that's not outside the realm of possibility. However, others may argue that broader equities have held up surprisingly well even amid all these challenges. The S&P 500 is up by a solid 11% year to date. Long-term investors shouldn't worry too much about a possible market crash, as they often create attractive opportunities to buy stocks from the discount bin. And if there is a downturn soon, two stocks I will likely be loading up on are Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Here's why. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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